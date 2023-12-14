R.I. to receive $56.3M in opioid lawsuit settlements with CVS, Walgreens, Walmart

R.I. ATTORNEY GENERAL Peter F. Neronha announced Thursday the state will receive $56.3 million in settlements with CVS Health Corp., Walmart Inc. and Walgreens Co. over the opioid crisis. / PBN FILE PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY
PROVIDENCE – Another significant lump sum of money will come through Rhode Island as part of the latest set of opioid settlements with national pharmacy companies and retailers. R.I. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced Thursday that the state will receive $56.3 million from CVS Health Corp., Walmart Inc. and Walgreens Co. The settlements, Neronha’s…


