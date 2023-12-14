R.I. to receive $56.3M in opioid lawsuit settlements with CVS, Walgreens, Walmart

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

PROVIDENCE – Another significant lump sum of money will come through Rhode Island as part of the latest set of opioid settlements with national pharmacy companies and retailers. R.I. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced Thursday that the state will receive $56.3 million from CVS Health Corp., Walmart Inc. and Walgreens Co. The settlements, Neronha’s…