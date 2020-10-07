R.I. to receive $6M in crime victim assistance grants

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island has been allocated $6 million in U.S. Department of Justice grants to assist victims of crime, the DOJ announced Tuesday.

The funds will be distributed to state victim assistance and compensation programs, including to children’s advocacy centers, domestic violence shelters, rape crisis centers, human trafficking and elder abuse programs, civil legal services, crime victim’s rights enforcement and victim assistance positions in prosecutors’ office and law enforcement departments.

“Agencies across Rhode Island work tirelessly 365 days a year to assist and provide services to crime victims in so many ways,” said U.S. Attorney Aaron L. Weisman. “The financial support provided by the Department of Justice is paramount to ensuring that these agencies have the financial resources they need to provide support to hundreds, if not thousands of Rhode Islanders each year.”

The funds come from the Office for Victims of Crime and are supported by the Crime Victims Fund, which is financed by fines and penalties paid by convicted federal offenders.

