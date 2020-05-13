R.I. to receive another $86.7M in federal funds for COVID-19 testing

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island is due to receive another $86.7 million in federal funds to boost COVID-19 testing, Sen. Jack Reed said Wednesday.

The funds were made available in the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act. Allocations to states were based on population size and the relative number of cases of the disease in their area.

“This injection of federal funding will boost the state’s testing efforts,” Reed said. “Testing is absolutely critical to saving lives and safely reopening communities. I will continue working hard to ensure the state has the resources and capabilities it needs to test, treat and respond to COVID-19. Rhode Island has led the nation in per-capita testing and these federal funds will help accelerate testing and further expand the state’s capacity to test more people.”