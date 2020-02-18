R.I. to regulate HFC greenhouse gases

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island is preparing to regulate hydrofluorocarbons, a greenhouse gas common in commercial refrigeration, stationary and mobile air conditioning, heat pumps, foams and aerosols, the R.I. Department of Environmental Management announced on Tuesday.

The action will be done along with similar regulations in Massachusetts and Maine, the DEM said. The move comes after federal rules restricting the use of HFC were partially vacated in federal court.

“We must use every tool at our disposal to take urgent action on climate change,” Gov. Gina M. Raimondo said in a statement. “In the absence of federal leadership, I’m proud to stand with governors on both sides of the aisle who recognize the dangers of HFCs. It’s time to regulate these harmful pollutants.”

One pound of HFCs used in a commercial refrigeration unit in a supermarket will have the same climate impact over 100 years as 2 tons of carbon dioxide, according to the DEM.

The planned regulation would have refrigerant-servicing companies transition from using HFCs to non-HFC alternatives. Servicers would receive training on the transition, with instruction from manufacturers.

The DEM said that impact to businesses with equipment that use HFCs would be limited, as retrofits would be undertaken at the same time as regular servicing.

The proposed regulation would be in keeping with the regulations developed by the United States Climate Alliance, a bipartisan coalition of governors committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions consistent with the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement that Rhode Island joined in 2017.

“Phasing down these harmful substances from our environment and replacing them with cleaner, alternative products will lead to climate benefits and put us on the path to meeting the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement,” said DEM Director Janet Coit.