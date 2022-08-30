R.I. Treasurer’s Office returns $5K in unclaimed property to West Warwick

WEST WARWICK – More than $5,000 in unclaimed property was recently returned to town residents and organizations, according to the R.I. Office of the General Treasurer.

The money was found and reunited with its owners through the treasurer’s unclaimed property division, which helps identify unclaimed property such as uncashed checks, stocks and bonds, and inheritances, and returns it to its owners.

Those who will be receiving back unclaimed property include the West Warwick Public School District, community organizations, youth recreation leagues and town residents, according to a news release.

In 2021, the treasurer’s office returned more than $13.7 million in unclaimed property to 21,000 recipients. The program has returned more than $86 million in unclaimed property since 2015.

- Advertisement -

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.