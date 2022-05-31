R.I. Treasurer’s Office returns $70K in unclaimed property to Coventry

PROVIDENCE – Coventry residents and organizations recently got an unexpected cash injection after being reunited with $70,000 in unclaimed property, the R.I. Office of the General Treasurer announced.

The money was found and reunited with its owners through the treasurer’s unclaimed property division, which helps identify unclaimed property and return it to its owners. Those who will be receiving back unclaimed property include the town of Coventry, Coventry Fire District, several local youth recreation leagues and town residents, according to a news release.

In 2021, the treasurer’s office returned more than $13.7 million in unclaimed property to 21,000 recipients. The program has returned more than $86 million in unclaimed property since 2015.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

