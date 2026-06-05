R.I. treasury deposits fuel lower mortgage costs

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HELPING HAND: Lindsey Ricci, a real estate agent at eXp Realty LLC, says the RI AnchorHome program gives prospective homebuyers an extra boost in securing financing.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO  
HELPING HAND: Lindsey Ricci, a real estate agent at eXp Realty LLC, says the RI AnchorHome program gives prospective homebuyers an extra boost in securing financing.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO  

Rhode Island’s real estate landscape, with rising home prices and limited availability, is pushing the dream of homeownership out of reach for many residents. In response, the RI AnchorHome program was launched to help first-time homebuyers bridge this gap. With the recent expansion of funding and the support of local financial institutions, the program offers

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