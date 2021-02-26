R.I. U.S. Attorney Weisman submits resignation to Biden

PROVIDENCE – U.S. Attorney for the District of Rhode Island Aaron L. Weisman has submitted a letter of resignation to President Joe Biden, the DOJ announced Friday.

The move was not unexpected, as the Biden Administration is expected to name new appointees for the role of U.S. Attorney around the country, a common practice among new administrations.

Weisman was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in January 2019, following a nomination from the Trump administration in October of that year.

The Biden administration announced on Feb. 9 that it had begun its U.S. Attorney transition, noting that announcements regarding nominations to the Senate are forthcoming but no specific timeline has been set.

Weisman’s resignation will take effect on Feb. 28.

“Serving as United States Attorney for the District of Rhode Island has been the greatest honor of my career,” said Weisman. “I am indebted to the hard-working, dedicated and conscientious professionals with whom I have had the privilege to work alongside at the United States Attorney’s Office, and who, day in and day out, carry out the Office’s critical justice mission – ensuring the just prosecution of federal-law violations, and that justice be achieved in the civil lawsuits brought by and against the federal government. I have no doubt that the Office, working together with its outstanding federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, will continue its exemplary service to all Rhode Islanders.”

Following Weisman’s departure, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard B. Myrus will become acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Rhode Island. The DOJ said that Myrus announced that the leadership team in the U.S. Attorney’s Office will remain the same under his direction.