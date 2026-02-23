R.I. under Blizzard Warning throughout day; more than 20 inches of snow expected

Application Deadline is February 25th. Extensions granted upon written request to events@pbn.com

PROVIDENCE

– The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning until 7 a.m. Tuesday for a winter storm that could bring more than 20 inches of snow across Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

The snow will be heavy at times with wind gusts up to 75 miles per hour.

Snowfall is expected to end around 7 p.m. Monday.

Snowfall totals started piling up early Monday morning. South Kingstown reports receiving 25 inches of snow while Coventry reports 23 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport already has 16.3 inches, and 15.3 inches has fallen on Providence thus far.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Sunday

declared a state of emergency and said he expects up to 150,000 electricity customers to lose power during the storm. As of 9:30 a.m., Rhode Island Energy reported

38,919

customers without power.

(This story will be updated.)