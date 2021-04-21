R.I. unemployment claims track back down

PROVIDENCE – The number of individuals collecting continuing unemployment benefits in Rhode Island declined by 1,892 week to week to 67,867, after rising by several hundred one week prior, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said Tuesday.

Of the total number of individuals collecting benefits last week, 35,388 were in the pandemic unemployment assistance program. The federally created and backed program covers those typically ineligible for unemployment benefits, including gig workers, contractors and small-business owners.

PUA filings totaled 2,102, a decline from 2,620 one week prior.

COVID-19-specific unemployment filings for the week totaled 7,149, a rise from 6,322 one week prior. To date, COVID-19 unemployment insurance filings in the state total 442,140.

There were also 122 COVID-19-specific Temporary Disability Insurance and Temporary Caregiver Insurance filings, level with one week prior. All COVID-19-related TDI filings total 22,478 to date.

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.