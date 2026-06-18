R.I. unemployment, disability benefits to increase starting July 1

By
-
THE DEPARTMENT of Labor and Training said Rhode Island unemployment and disability benefit caps will rise July 1 based on updated wage data.

CRANSTON – The R.I. Department of Labor and Training said Thursday that maximum weekly benefit amounts for the state’s unemployment and disability insurance programs will increase starting July 1, reflecting updated wage data used to calculate payments. For new unemployment insurance claims effective July 1 or later, the maximum weekly benefit will rise to $777,

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Inspiring the Next Generation of Scientists in Rhode Island

AP Biology students at Cumberland High School recently conducted a hands-on lab experiment using professional-grade…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR