R.I. unemployment, disability benefits to increase starting July 1

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For new unemployment insurance claims effective July 1 or later, the maximum weekly benefit will rise to $777, up from $745. For claimants with up to five dependents, the maximum will increase to $971, up from $931.
The maximum weekly benefit under the Temporary Disability Insurance program will increase to $1,150, up from $1,103. With up to five dependents, the maximum will rise to $1,552, up from $1,489.
The Department of Labor and Training said benefit levels are recalculated annually by its Labor Market Information division using the state’s average weekly wage in covered employment.
For 2025, the average weekly wage was $1,352.74, based on total wages in covered employment of about $34.3 billion and average monthly employment of 487,771 workers.
Unemployment insurance benefits are set at 57.5% of the average weekly wage, while disability insurance benefits are set at 85%, according to the department.
The report follows DLT data also released Thursday showing Rhode Island’s unemployment rate fell to 4.3% in May.Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.