R.I. unemployment increases to 53,971 due to COVID-19

PROVIDENCE – Unemployment claims rose again in Rhode Island on Wednesday but by a smaller number than in previous days this week. The total number of claims related to business closures and job cuts associated with COVID-19 increased by 3,590, for a total of 53,971.

The R.I. Department of Labor and Training has released daily statistics on unemployment filings in the state associated with the viral pandemic since March 10.

As of Wednesday, Rhode Island had 241 more claims for temporary disability insurance associated with COVID-19, for a total of 5,900 filings. These claims represent people who remain employed but are at home due to illness, caring for someone with the new coronavirus, or out of work due to a quarantine.

The state has had a wave of unemployment and TDI claims since March 13, which accelerated through last week. The filings increased after Gov. Gina M. Raimondo ordered large meetings stopped and restaurants and service businesses, such as salons, closed.

- Advertisement -

Many hotels in Rhode Island have announced they have closed temporarily, as has the Providence Place mall.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.