R.I. unemployment rate 3rd-highest in New England in 2021

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island had the third-highest unemployment rate in New England in 2021 at 5.6%, according to data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Wednesday.

California and Nevada had the highest unemployment rates in 2021, at 7.3% and 7.2%, respectively, according to the data. Nebraska had the lowest jobless rate among the states at 2.5%, followed by Utah at 2.7%.

The U.S. jobless rate declined by 2.8 percentage points from the prior year to 5.3%, while the national employment-population ratio rose by 1.6 points to 58.4%, the agency reported. The agency also reported average unemployment rates decreased in 49 states and in Washington, D.C., in 2021.

Connecticut had the highest unemployment rate in New England in 2021 at 6.3%, while Vermont had the lowest rate in the region at 3.4%.

New England unemployment rates in 2021:

Connecticut: 6.3%, a decline from 7.8% one year prior.

Massachusetts: 5.7%, a decline from 9.4% one year prior.

Rhode Island: 5.6%, a decline from 9.2% one year prior.

Maine: 4.6%, a decline from 5% one year prior.

New Hampshire: 3.5%, a decline from 6.7% one year prior.

Vermont: 3.4%, a decline from 5.6% one year prior.