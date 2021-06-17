R.I. unemployment rate declines to 5.8% in May

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island unemployment rate was 5.8% in May, a decline from 6.3% in April and 12.9% one year prior, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said Thursday.

The U.S. unemployment rate was also 5.8% in April, a decline from 6.1% in April and 13.3% one year prior.

Month to month, Rhode Island saw an increase in both employed residents and Rhode Island-based jobs, a decline in the number of unemployed residents and a decline in its labor force.

The number of unemployed Rhode Islanders in May totaled 31,200, a decline of 2,600 month to month and 36,100 year over year.

Employed Rhode Islanders totaled 507,000, an increase of 1,200 from April and 53,300 from May 2020.

The state’s labor force declined month to month, falling 1,400 to 538,200, but it had increased by 17,300 from one year prior.

Nonfarm payrolls in the state totaled 468,300 in May, a rise of 400 from April and 54,000 year over year.

Nonfarm payrolls by sector:

Health care and social assistance: 76,800, an increase of 500 from April and 8,300 from May 2020.

Professional and business services: 65,500, an increase of 600 from April and 4,200 year over year.

Government: 61,600, a decline of 300 from April and a decline of 1,200 year over year.

Retail trade: 45,200, a decline of 500 from April and a rise of 6,900 year over year.

Accommodation and food services: 42,300, an increase of 400 month to month and 17,800 year over year.

Manufacturing: 39,200, an increase of 500 from April and 3,900 from May 2020. Manufacturing production workers earned 21.62 per hour in May, rising 47 cents from April and 96 cents from May 2020. Workers in the sector worked an average of 38.4 hours per week in the month, level with April and an increase of 3.5 hours year over year.

Financial activities: 34,500, a decline of 200 from April and an increase of 800 year over year.

Educational services: 23,800, level with one month prior and a decline of 100 year over year.

Construction: 20,800, a decline of 400 month to month and an increase of 3,300 year over year.

Other services: 20,600, a decline of 100 month to month and an increase of 4,600 year over year.

Wholesale trade: 15,400, level with one month prior and an increase of 1,300 year over year.

Transportation and utilities: 12,200, a decline of 100 month to month and an increase of 2,500 year over year.

Arts, entertainment and recreation: 5,200, level with April and an increase of 1,700 year over year.

Information: 5,000, unchanged from both April and May 2020.

Mining and logging: 200, also unchanged from either April or May 2020.