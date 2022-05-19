R.I. unemployment rate drops to 3.2% in April, 2,400 nonfarm jobs gained from March

CRANSTON – Rhode Island’s economic recovery continued in April with the monthly unemployment rate dropping two-tenths of a percentage point from March to 3.2%, its lowest level since March 1989, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said on Thursday.

Nonfarm payrolls in Rhode Island totaled 495,500 in April, an increase of 2,400 from the month before. These jobs exclude farming and some government, private and nonprofit workers.

The state’s unemployment rate was 3.4% in March and 6.1% in April 2021.

“Today’s jobs report shows that our plans and policies are working for Rhode Islanders and local businesses,” Gov. Daniel J. McKee said in a statement. “That’s why we’ve been able to add thousands of jobs and get our unemployment rate to the lowest level it has been in decades … Rhode Island is primed to continue this momentum – let’s make it happen.”

The number of unemployed Rhode Islanders – classified as residents actively seeking employment – decreased to 18,600 in April, a decline of 1,600 since March and a drop of 16,600 since April 2021.

Employed Rhode Islanders totaled 551,300 in April, an increase of 1,700 from March and up 14,200 year over year.

The state labor force was 569,000 in April, an increase of 100 individuals from March but a decrease of 2,400 from April 2021.

The DLT noted that compared with February 2020 – a month before the COVID-19 pandemic hit – the number of unemployed Rhode Island residents is down 3,000 and the number of employed state residents is up 200. There are 2,800 fewer state residents participating in the labor force than there were before the start of the pandemic, the DLT said.

Last month, the state’s manufacturing sector gained 100 jobs from March, bringing the total to 40,000; food services and accommodations decreased by 100 jobs, bringing the total to 48,800; and the construction sector remained level at 21,600 jobs. The DLT said construction, manufacturing, professional and technical services, transportation and utilities, and wholesale trade reported more jobs in April 2022 than they had in February 2020, just before the pandemic shutdown.

Seasonally adjusted nonfarm payrolls in Rhode Island by sector in April:

Health care and social assistance: 80,200, an increase of 700 from March and an increase of 2,700 year over year.

Government: 63,700, an increase of 200 from March and up 1,100 year over year.

Accommodation and food services: 48,800, a decrease of 100 from March and an increase of 5,400 year over year.

Retail trade: 47,200, a decrease of 200 from March and up 600 year over year.

Manufacturing: 40,000, a gain of 100 from March and 1,300 year over year. Production workers in the sector earned $23.90 per hour in April, an increase of 37 cents from March and $2.75 from one year prior.

Professional and technical services: 29,900, an increase of 600 from March and 2,400 year over year.