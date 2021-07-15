R.I. unemployment rate remains nearly level in June at 5.9%

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island’s monthly unemployment rate declined 0.1 percentage points in June, to 5.9%, level with the United States unemployment rate that increased 0.1 percentage points month to month, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said Thursday.

One year prior, the state’s unemployment rate was 10.9%, while the national rate was 11.1%.

In Rhode Island, there were 31,900 unemployed residents in June, a decline of 700 from May and 23,900 from June 2020.

Employed residents totaled 506,600, a decline of 500 month to month but a rise of 49,400 year over year.

Meanwhile, the state labor force declined 1,200 month to month, but had still risen 25,500 year over year.

Nonfarm employment in the state totaled 471,000, a rise of 1,700 month to month and 35,000 year over year. Job gains year over year were led by the accommodation and food sector, health care and social assistance, and retail trade sectors. Also of note, jobs in the the state’s arts, accommodation and recreation sector increased nearly 35% year over year.

Rhode Island nonfarm payrolls by sector:

Health care and social assistance: 77,600, a rise of 500 month to month and 5,400 year over year.

Professional and business services: 64,000, a decline of 1,500 month to month but a rise of 1,200 year over year.

Government: 61,800, a rise of 400 month to month and a decline of 300 year over year.

Retail trade: 45,900, a rise of 600 month to month and a rise of 4,000 year over year.

Accommodation and food service: 42,000, a decline of 400 month to month and a rise of 10,300 year over year.

Manufacturing: 39,300, a rise of 100 from May and 3,000 from June 2020. Production workers in the sector earned an average of $21.01 per hour in June, up 5 cents from May and $2.06 from June 2020. Workers in the sector worked an average of 40.4 hours per week, a rise of 0.5 hours month to month and 1.5 hours year over year.

Financial activities: 34,600, a rise of 100 month to month and 700 year over year.

Educational services: 24,100, a rise of 200 month to month and a decline of 300 year over year.

Construction: 21,500, a rise of 300 month to month and 3,300 year over year.

Other services: 20,400, a decline of 300 month to month and a rise of 2,700 year over year.

Wholesale trade: 15,500, level with May and a rise of 1,000 year over year.

Transportation and utilities: 12,500, a rise of 300 month to month and a 1,600 year over year.

Arts, entertainment and recreation: 6,600, a rise of 1,400 month to month and 2,300 year over year.

Information: 5,000, level with one month prior and a rise of 100 from June 2020.

Mining and logging: 200, unchanged from May and June 2020.