R.I. unemployment rate third highest in New England

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island had the third-highest unemployment rate in New England in October at 2.7% but remained below the national rate of 3.9%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Across the nation in October, unemployment rates were higher in 26 states compared to the previous month and stable in 24 states and Washington, D.C.

Twenty-one states had lower jobless rates than they did in September 2022, the data showed. Twelve states and Washington, D.C., had jobless rate increases from a year earlier.

The national unemployment rate of 3.9% in October was unchanged from September and October 2022.

Nevada had the highest unemployment rate in the country in October at 5.4%, while Maryland had the lowest at 1.7%.

New England unemployment rates in October:

Connecticut: 3.5%, same as September but down from 4% in October 2022

Maine: 2.8%, up from 2.6% in September but down from 3.1% in October 2022

Massachusetts: 2.8%, up from 2.6% in September but down from 3.8% a year earlier

Rhode Island: 2.7%, up from 2.6% in September and 3.4% in October 2022

New Hampshire: 2.1%, up from 2% in September but down from 2.9% a year earlier

Vermont: 2%, up from 1.9% in September but down from 3.1% in October 2022.