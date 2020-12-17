R.I. unemployment rate ticks up to 7.3% in Nov.

PROVIDENCE – The unemployment rate in Rhode Island was 7.3% in November, an increase from 7.1% one month prior and higher than the United States unemployment rate of 6.7%, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said on Thursday.

The state unemployment rate was 3.5% one year prior.

There were 501,700 employed Rhode Islanders in November, a decline of 2,000 from October and a down from 537,700 one year prior. Unemployed Rhode Islanders totaled 39,200, an increase of 600 month to month and up from 19,900 in November 2019.

There were 467,500 Rhode Island-based jobs in November, a decline from 468,000 one month prior and down from 505,200 one year prior.

Meanwhile, the state labor force declined 1,400 month to month to 540,900, down from 557,000 one year prior.

Rhode Island employment by sector in November:

Health care and social assistance: Employment totaled 78,400, an increase from 78,000 in October but a decline of 4,300 year over year.

Professional and business services: Employment totaled 63,400, a decline of 200 month to month and down by 4,500 year over year.

Retail trade: Employment increased 400 month to month to 46,600, a decline of 2,000 year over year.

Accommodation and food services: Employment increased by 200 month to month to 40,700, which is down 3,100 year over year.

Manufacturing: Employment remained level at 38,900, a decline of 600 year over year. Production workers in the selector earned $21.28 per hour, a decline of 3 cents from October but an increase of $1.83 from one year prior. Workers logged an average of 37.5 hours per week for the month, an increase of 0.6 hours month to month but a decline of 1.6 hours from November 2019.

Financial activities: Employment declined by 100 from both one month prior and one year prior to 35,300.

Educational services: Employment declined 700 month to month and 2,500 year over year to 24,500.

Other services: Employment increased 200 month to month but declined by 3,100 year over year to 19,400.

Construction: Employment totaled 19,100, an increase of 100 month to month but a decline of 300 year over year.

Wholesale trade: Employment totaled 15,800, a decline of 300 month to month and 1,200 year over year.

Transportation and utilities: Employment totaled 11,200, an increase off 200 month to month, but a decline of 1,600 year over year.

Information: Employment totaled 5,400, level with October and a decline of 600 year over year.

Arts, entertainment and recreation: Employment totaled 4,800, a decline of 700 from October and 3,400 year over year.

Mining and logging: Employment totaled 300, level with October and November 2019.