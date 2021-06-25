R.I. unemployment, temporary disability benefits rising

CRANSTON (AP) – Rhode Islanders collecting unemployment benefits and temporary disability insurance are getting more in their checks starting next month, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training announced Friday.

For new claims with an effective date of July 4 or later, the maximum weekly benefit rate for unemployment insurance will increase to $661 per beneficiary, an increase of $62. For beneficiaries with the maximum five dependents, the maximum weekly benefit rate will be $826.

The maximum weekly benefit rate for Temporary Disability Insurance will increase to $978 per beneficiary, an increase of $91 from the current maximum. The maximum weekly rate for beneficiaries with the maximum five dependents will rise to $1,320.

The rates are adjusted annually based on the average weekly wage in covered employment for the previous calendar year.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, the department said Friday that the number of people collecting weekly continuing unemployment benefits in Rhode Island increased by 866 to 67,040 last week.

The increase marks the state’s second consecutive weekly increase in the number of individuals collecting continuing unemployment benefits, having risen by 787 one week prior.

Of the total number of individuals collecting benefits last week, 31,142 were in the pandemic unemployment assistance program. The federally created and backed program covers those typically ineligible for unemployment benefits, including gig workers, contractors and small-business owners.

Weekly unemployment claim figures for last week were not immediately available. The DLT said that those figures will be updated next week.

PBN contributed to this article.