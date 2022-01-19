R.I. Veterinary Medical Association taps LoMonaco as new president

PROVIDENCE – Dr. Katee LoMonaco, an associate of Scituate Animal Hospital since 2014, has been selected as the new president of the Rhode Island Veterinary Medical Association.

LoMonaco will succeed Dr. Anne Schwartz as president of the association, which has about 250 members and is focused on promoting animal welfare, veterinary medicine and public health. LoMonaco has also been a member of the association’s board of directors since 2017, RIVMA said.

The association said LoMonaco, in her role with Scituate Animal Hospital, is responsible for wellness, medical, surgical, dental and acupuncture services, as well as trains and mentors colleagues and support staff to ensure an effective veterinary team.

LoMonaco takes the president’s role of the association at a time in which the field has experienced an unprecedented demand for services and a rising need for safety within veterinary health care teams, the association said.

“It is imperative that we continue to recruit and retain the best veterinary professionals for our state, ensure renewed patient-client-veterinarian relationships, support our local vets and, of course, deliver the best care possible to animals,” LoMonaco said in a statement.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.