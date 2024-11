We have a great line-up of panelists for the summit in addition to accomplished honorees to recognize! Register today

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island voters overwhelmingly approved $551.3 million in borrowing – $343.5 million in principle and $207.8 million in interest payments – in four bond referendums, while rejecting for the fourth straight time whether to hold its first Constitutional Convention since 1986 to amend or revise the Rhode Island Constitution.

More than 62% of the state’s electorate rejected Question 1.

In a statement Wednesday, the advocacy group Rhode Island Citizens For Responsible Government said that the results "makes clear the people of Rhode Island ... time and time again ... have no appetite for approving a long outdated process that would allow wealthy special interests to come into our state and threaten the civil rights we've fought so hard for.”

The group called on the General Assembly to remove the current requirement that the question be put to voters every ten years, calling it “a relic of the past.”

On the bond questions, the largest margin of victory came from the Green Economy bond, for which 306,369 voters approved.

The slimmest margin was from the request to borrow $10 million to fund cultural arts and economy grant funding for matching grants to continue the state's Cultural Arts and the Economy Grant Program.

Voters also approved $160.5 million for higher education facilities, including $87.5 million for a University of Rhode Island Biomedical Sciences Building and $73 million for a new Cybersecurity Building at Rhode Island College's Whipple Hall.

Rhode Islanders for Higher Education released a statement saying the passage “has paved the way for critical developments” including “a cutting-edge biomedical sciences building that will enhance research capabilities and improve opportunities for students and faculty to make groundbreaking discoveries in health care and life sciences.”

“Students will have access to new, competitive programs and cutting-edge facilities that can set them apart in today’s job market,” they said.

There was also $53 million in green economy bonds approved, including $15 million for Port of Davisville infrastructure at Quonset.

In a Wednesday statement the R.I. Ports Coalition said the infrastructure development projects will spur job creation and “position Quonset to serve as a critical offshore wind hub in the North Atlantic, support Rhode Island's clean energy goals and maintain the port's position as one of the nation's top auto importers ... Let's get to work.”

In a reversal of the statewide trend, results show voters in the capital city were much more open to a Constitutional Convention, with close to 23,000 Providence voters approving, though it failed 51 to 48%. The city approved the other bond questions by a wide margin.

In Newport, where Mayor Xaykham “Xay” Khamsyvoravong handily won reelection Tuesday, the passage of the Green Economy bond will help provide the city “with important tools to address the impact of climate change and are important investments in our community assets," he said.

In addition, more than 70% of city residents approved a historic $98.5 million facility bond, which includes $47 million to relocate city offices, some of which were displaced by the Newport Pell Bridge ramp project.

The statewide bond includes $5 million for the city’s share of needed repairs to Cliff Walk, which will combine with the $3 million included in the statewide bond to restore pedestrian access.

Finally, voters approved a $120 million housing and community opportunity bond to increase the availability of housing, support community revitalization, and promote home ownership.

The R.I. Department of Housing said the agency “will continue working to ensure every Rhode Islander has access to an affordable place to call home.”

