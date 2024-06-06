R.I. weekly COVID-19 cases increase by 110

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced June 10th.

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 110, with no deaths, from May 26-June 1, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday. Typically, the state reports COVID-19 statistics collected from Sunday through Saturday of the previous week. New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled seven, down from 13 reported May 19-25. By comparison,

By comparison, there were 190 new cases identified, with two deaths, from May 28-June 3, 2023. New hospital admissions that week totaled 19.

There were 3,025 tests processed from May 26-June 1, with nearly 8.5 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 4,366.

Among state residents, 188,939 individuals have received the 2023-2024 vaccine through June 1, the health department reported.