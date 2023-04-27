R.I. weekly COVID-19 cases increase by 192, with 5 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 192 from April 16-22, with five new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said on Thursday.

Typically, reported COVID-19 statistics are from Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled 37 last week. Of the 37 hospitalized on April 22, less than five were in intensive care and less than five were ventilated.

By comparison, there were 2,488 new cases identified from April 16-22 in 2022. The transmission rate on April 22, 2022, was 224.2 cases per 100,000 persons.

There have been 931,892 individuals who have completed the primary vaccine series, which is about 88% of Rhode Island residents.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,909.

There were 5,474 tests processed from April 16-22, with 8.8 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic.

The transmission risk rates in all five state counties remain at the “low” level.