R.I. weekly PUA filings dip to 6.8K

PROVIDENCE – Pandemic unemployment-assistance filings in Rhode Island totaled 6,789 last week, down from 7,452 the previous week, according to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training.

PUA filings in the state to date total 317,676. The federally created and backed program covers those typically ineligible for unemployment benefits, including gig workers, contractors and small-business owners.

The DLT on Tuesday said there were 36,396 individuals who received PUA benefits last week in the state.

There were also 2,351 COVID-19-related unemployment insurance filings last week, a decline from 2,743 one week prior.

To date, COVID-19-related UI filings total 230,464.

Regular UI filings totaled 992 last week.

There were 73,874 Rhode Islanders that claimed some form of unemployment benefit in the state, including PUA, for the week ended Oct. 16.

There were also 144 COVID-19-related Temporary Disability Insurance and Temporary Caregiver Insurance filings last week, a decline from 156 one week prior. All COVID-19-related TDI filings total 15,599 to date.

