R.I. weekly PUA filings dip to 7.5K

PROVIDENCE – Pandemic unemployment-assistance filings in Rhode Island increased by 7,532 last week, to 303,435, according to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training.

PUA filings in the state totaled 8,110 one week prior. The federally created and backed program covers those typically ineligible for unemployment benefits, including gig workers, contractors and small-business owners.

The DLT said there were 39,561 individuals who received PUA benefits last week in the state.

There were also 2,439 COVID-19-related unemployment insurance filings last week, a decline from 3,051 one week prior.

To date, COVID-19-related UI filings total 225,370.

Regular UI filings totaled 1,048 last week.

There were 79,086 Rhode Islanders that claimed some form of unemployment benefit in the state, including PUA, for the week ended Oct. 2.

There were also 78 COVID-19-related Temporary Disability Insurance and Temporary Caregiver Insurance filings last week, a decline from 99 one week prior. All COVID-19-related TDI filings total 15,303 to date.

The DLT said that as of Oct. 2, the state had paid $2.2 billion in benefits and approved 293,198 benefit claims since March 9. A majority of those benefits payments have been funded federally. To date, the state has funded $495.3 million in claims. The state’s benefit trust fund balance totaled $188.6 million as of Oct. 2.

The state currently has a backlog of 3,384 claims.

Chris Bergenheim is PBN web editor. You may reach him at Bergenheim@PBN.com.