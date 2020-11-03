R.I. weekly PUA filings dip to just over 5K

PROVIDENCE – Pandemic unemployment-assistance filings totaled 5,073 last week, a decline from 5,533 one week prior, according to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training.

The federally created and backed program covers those typically ineligible for unemployment benefits, including gig workers, contractors and small-business owners.

The DLT said 36,904 individuals received PUA benefits last week in Rhode Island.

COVID-19-related unemployment insurance filings totaled 2,665, an increase from 2,582 one week prior. To date, COVID-19 UI filings total 235,711.

Regular UI claims totaled 1,034 last week.

There were 72,958 Rhode Islanders who claimed some form of unemployment benefit, including PUA, for the week ended Oct. Nov. 1.

There were also 280 COVID-19-related Temporary Disability Insurance and Temporary Caregiver Insurance filings last week, an increase from 215 one week prior. All COVID-19-related TDI filings total 16,094 to date.