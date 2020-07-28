R.I. weekly PUA filings rise by over 22K

PROVIDENCE – There were 22,465 pandemic unemployment-assistance filings last week, an increase from 15,760 one week prior, according to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training.

The weekly increase included a 4,783 jump on July 22, the largest day-to-day increase since the first day of filings on April 7, when 11,598 filings were submitted to the DLT.

Weekly PUA filings have trended up in Rhode Island since the week of June 8. All filings in the federally backed program, which covers the self-employed, small-business owners and contractors, total 134,195.

COVID-19 specific unemployment insurance filings totaled 3,838 last week, an increase from 3,027 one week prior. COVID UI filings in Rhode Island to date total 193,110.

Regular UI filings total 923, a decline from 947 one week prior. All unemployment filings in the state total 345,966 since March 9.

COVID-19 Temporary Disability Insurance filings totaled 144 last week, an increase from 105 one week prior. COVID-19 TDI filings total 14,279 to date.

All TDI filings since March 9 total 31,185, including 996 last week.

Chris Bergenheim is the PBN web editor. You may reach him at Bergenheim@PBN.com.