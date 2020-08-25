R.I. weekly PUA filings rise by record 23.3K

PROVIDENCE – Pandemic unemployment assistance filings in Rhode Island increased by 23,322 last week, the largest weekly total in the program’s short history, according to data the R.I. Department of Labor and Training released on Tuesday.

One week prior, PUA filings increased by 15,178. The federally created program covers COVID-19-impacted workers who are not traditionally eligible for unemployment benefits, including contractors, the self-employed and small-business owners. To date, PUA filings in the state total 205,597.

COVID-19-specific unemployment insurance claims totaled 3,514 last week, an increase from 3,129 one week prior. All COVID-19-related UI filings total 434,282 to date.

All unemployment filings since March 9 total 434,282 in Rhode Island.

Temporary Disability Insurance claims related to COVID-19 totaled 134 last week, a rise from 106 one week before. COVID-19-specific TDI claims total 14,774 to date. All TDI claims in the state since March 9 total 35,137.