R.I. weekly PUA filings total 22.5K

PROVIDENCE – Pandemic unemployment assistance filings in Rhode Island increased by 22,531 last week, to 264,049, according to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training.

PUA filings in the state totaled 35,921 one week prior. The federally created and backed program covers those typically ineligible for unemployment benefits, including gig workers, contractors and small-business owners.

The DLT said there were 49,409 individuals who received PUA benefits last week in the state.

There were also 3,457 COVID-19-related unemployment insurance filings last week, a decline from 4,069 one week prior.

- Advertisement -

To date, COVID-19-related UI filings total 213,631.

Regular UI filings totaled 1,207 last week.

There were 95,876 Rhode Islanders that claimed some form of unemployment benefit in the state, including PUA, for the week ended Sept. 6.

There were also 75 COVID-19-related Temporary Disability Insurance and Temporary Caregiver Insurance filings last week, a decline from 134 one week prior. All COVID-19-related TDI filings total 14,958 to date.

Chris Bergenheim is PBN web editor. You may reach him at Bergenheim@PBN.com.