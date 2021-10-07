R.I. well represented in Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island was well represented in Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards for 2021.

Readers of the travel magazine lauded 10 of the state’s hotels and resorts, a city and an airport in the awards this year.

Newport was named the No. 10 best among small cities in the United States and Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport was named No. 5 among all airports in the country.

In addition, Rhode Island was home to eight of the top 30 hotels in the Northeast this year, and two of the top 30 resorts in the region.

Castle Hill Inn in Newport was named No. 1 among all Northeast hotels this year by readers. Rounding out the top 10, Weekapaug Inn in Westerly was Named No. 6 and The Vanderbilt, Auberge Resorts Collection, in Newport was named No. 7.

In addition, Watch Hill Inn in Westerly was named No. 11 in the Northeast, Hammets Hotel in Newport was named No. 13, The Graduate Providence was named No. 14, The Dean Hotel in Providence was named No. 20, and The Chanler at Cliff Walk in Newport was named No. 27.

Among resorts in the region, Gurney’s Newport Resort and Marina was named No. 10 and Ocean House in Westerly was named No. 15.