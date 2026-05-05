R.I. woman sentenced in stolen valor case denied early release from federal prison

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AN EAST GREENWICH woman who falsely claimed to be a U.S. Marine Corps veteran with lung cancer and accepted more than $250,000 in benefits and contributions has been denied early release from federal prison. / COURTESY U.S. DISTRICT COURT

PROVIDENCE –An East Greenwich woman who falsely claimed to be a U.S. Marine Corps veteran with lung cancer and accepted more than $250,000 in benefits and contributions has been denied early release from federal prison. U.S. District Chief Judge John McConnell denied Sarah Jane Cavanaugh, 35, request for compassionate early release on Monday, according to

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