R.I. woman sentenced in stolen valor case denied early release from federal prison

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PROVIDENCE –An East Greenwich woman who falsely claimed to be a U.S. Marine Corps veteran with lung cancer and accepted more than $250,000 in benefits and contributions has been denied early release from federal prison. U.S. District Chief Judge John McConnell denied Sarah Jane Cavanaugh, 35, request for compassionate early release on Monday, according to

PROVIDENCE –

U.S. District Chief Judge John McConnell denied Sarah Jane Cavanaugh, 35, request for compassionate early release on Monday, according to a report by WPRI-TV CBS 12.

Cavanaugh, who received a prison sentence of nearly seven years in 2023, claimed she has been sexually assaulted while serving her sentence at a federal prison in Danbury, Conn. McConnell agreed with federal prosecutors that Cavanaugh ’s claims lacked credible evidence and “do not rise to the level of ‘extraordinary and compelling’ circumstances justifying her release.”

“Cavanaugh has not produced any credible evidence or even plausible argument showing extraordinary and compelling circumstances that would support the granting of this motion,” McConnell wrote, according to the news report.

Cavanaugh claimed to be a Purple Heart and Bronze Star recipient despite no record of ever serving in the military.

She was arrested in May 2022 and pleaded guilty in July 2023 to fraud, aggravated identity theft, forgery and fraudulent use of medals charges. She was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. She also was been ordered to pay more than $250,000 in restitution.

Two months after Cavanaugh’s arrest, the General Assembly passed legislation allowing the prosecution of those who falsely represent themselves as a member of the military or a veteran. At the state level, the crime would be punishable by a year in prison and or a fine of up to $1,000.

An East Greenwich woman who falsely claimed to be a U.S. Marine Corps veteran with lung cancer and accepted more than $250,000 in benefits and contributions has been denied early release from federal prison.