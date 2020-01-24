PROVIDENCE – The former CEO and president of CVS Health Corp., a former R.I. lieutenant governor and the Laborers’ International Union of North America’s general secretary-treasurer are among 17 nominations for the University of Rhode Island’s newly created board of trustees that was announced late Friday by Gov. Gina M. Raimondo.

The R.I. Senate must vet each of the nominees for the board for consideration and can either approve or deny their possible appointments. The board will oversee the university’s employment, property, purchases and procurement.

Thomas M. Ryan, the former CVS leader who currently works as operating partner of Advent International and director of PJT Partners, is up for consideration. In September, he and his wife, Cathy, gave the university a $35 million gift – the largest in the school’s history – to help with its neuroscience programs and other initiatives.

Also up for consideration are Charles Fogarty, who served as the state’s lieutenant governor from 1999 to 2007 and recently served as director of the R.I. Division of Elderly Affairs; and Armand E. Sabitoni, who has served as the Laborers’ International Union of North America’s second-highest ranking officer since 2001, according to a media release.

In a statement, Raimondo said each nominee is a leader in their respective fields and several are “textbook examples” of how the university’s education can “prepare students for a successful career.”

“I have complete confidence in their ability to guide URI and continue its legacy of scholastic excellence,” Raimondo said in a statement.

URI President David M. Dooley said in a statement Friday that the announcement of the nominees is a “pivotal moment” in the university’s “continued transformation.”

“As president, I look forward to supporting this group of impressive leaders as we continue to advance the success of the university and the impact of its educational and research programs, both locally and globally,” Dooley said.

Other nominees for the board are:

Susan Carson Petrovas – co-founder and president of CDMI Magellan Rx and serves as a member of the URI College of Pharmacy Advisory Council.

– co-founder and president of CDMI Magellan Rx and serves as a member of the URI College of Pharmacy Advisory Council. Margo Cook – president of Nuveen Advisory Services and serves on the URI Foundation & Alumni Engagement board of directors.

– president of Nuveen Advisory Services and serves on the URI Foundation & Alumni Engagement board of directors. Michael D. Fascitelli – founder of MDF Capital, co-founder and managing partner of Imperial Cos.

– founder of MDF Capital, co-founder and managing partner of Imperial Cos. Christine Heenan – president of Clarendon Group, a strategic communications firm and social impact consulting. She was a senior policy analyst and speechwriter under President Bill Clinton.

– president of Clarendon Group, a strategic communications firm and social impact consulting. She was a senior policy analyst and speechwriter under President Bill Clinton. Richard S. Humphrey – town solicitor for Little Compton.

– town solicitor for Little Compton. Matthew Lenz – director of state government affairs for the Toy Association.

– director of state government affairs for the Toy Association. Roby Luna – CEO and president of Aretec Inc.

– CEO and president of Aretec Inc. David Martirano – managing partner of PJC.

– managing partner of PJC. Regina McCarthy – former administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

– former administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Michael F. McNally – former CEO and president of Skanska USA.

– former CEO and president of Skanska USA. Karina Montilla Edmonds – university lead for Google Cloud at Google Inc.

– university lead for Google Cloud at Google Inc. Vahid Ownjazayeri – chief growth and strategy officer at AECOM.

– chief growth and strategy officer at AECOM. Yahaira “Jay” Placencia – senior vice president and private client adviser with Bank of America Private Bank.

– senior vice president and private client adviser with Bank of America Private Bank. Cecilia Rouse – dean of the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs at Princeton University.

