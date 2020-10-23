Raimondo announces $3.1M in Take It Outside grants

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Gina M. Raimondo and R.I. Commerce Corp. announced the distribution of $3.1 million in Take It Outside grants Friday.

The grants, which were distributed to intermediary organizations such as municipalities and chambers of commerce, are designed to help cover the cost of producing wintertime events amid the COVID-19 pandemic and to procure items such as heat lamps, tents and tables.

This marks the second round of grants from the program. Grants ranged from $4,200 to $150,000. There were 68 awarded intermediary organizations in the second round of grants, in addition to the 41 intermediary organizations awarded a combined $3 million in the first round of Take It Outside grants.

The request for proposals for the second round of grants received 124 applications requesting a total of $6.4 million in grant funding.

“This second round of grants represents an investment in the Rhode Island organizations who have thought outside the box to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This new funding will help our businesses, communities and nonprofits in finding even more ways to Take It Outside,” said Raimondo in a statement. “We are grateful to every business owner working to keep their customers and staff safe and healthy, and we’re going to continue to support them at every step of the way.”

The largest grants from this round were:

Providence Revolving Fund – $150,000 to make funds available to restaurants, bakeries and markets to support outdoor dining and expand seating capacity into December. The funds will be used to purchase heaters, plexiglass, tents, tables, chairs and umbrellas.

Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce – $150,000 to procure equipment that would allow businesses to conduct their operations outdoors, with a focus on office-based businesses.

The Avenue Concept – $150,000 to light outdoor spaces and create environments for businesses to conduct their operations outdoors.

Rhode Island Hospitality Education Foundation – $150,000 to purchase attire that enables servers across the state to operate outdoors. They will also serve as a statewide reimbursement entity for hospitality businesses who are seeking to purchase outdoor equipment.

A Partnership Between the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School & Festival Ballet Providence – $150,000 to support the purchase of an outdoor hydraulic lift stage to allow both organizations to produce outdoor performances across the state.