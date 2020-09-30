Raimondo announces $4M more in grants for “Take it Outside” campaign

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Gina M. Raimondo announced on Wednesday an additional $4 million in grants from the state’s stimulus to assist businesses and organizations participating in the state’s Take it Outside initiative to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The newly announced funds are in addition to the $1 million previously announced on Sept. 16. The new funding comes from the state’s federal allocation to address the impacts of the pandemic.

The program, which was announced in August, is a state-led campaign to get dining, activities, business meetings and fitness classes outdoors, including on state-owned land. Funds from the program are distributed to intermediaries, such as chambers of commerce, municipalities, nonprofit organizations, downtown improvement districts, tourism regions and arts and cultural institutions.

The intermediaries awarded funds in the first round of $3 million will be announced on Thursday.

According to R.I. Commerce Corp. spokesman Matt Sheaff, 85 proposals asked for funds through this grant. Intermediaries were able to ask for up to $150,000 to fund the cost of expenses associated with the expansion of business to outdoor spaces.

The remaining $2 million of funds in the program will be saved for a second round of proposals.

“We think there’s going to be more demand,” said Raimondo.

Alexa Gagosz is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Gagosz@PBN.com. You may also follow her on Twitter at @AlexaGagosz.