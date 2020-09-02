Raimondo announces case investigation effort for schools

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Gina M. Raimondo announced on Wednesday a separate case investigation and contact tracing effort for Rhode Island’s K-12 schools.

Raimondo said 50 members from the R.I. Department of Health and R.I. National Guard will be dedicated exclusively to K-12 contact tracing. This effort is in addition to the state’s current contact tracing program.

“If 50 is not enough, we will add more,” said Raimondo.

If a student or school staff member tests positive for COVID-19, they will receive a call from a case investigator from RIDOH and ask questions about where the student or staff member has been and who they have been with in school settings and out of school.

- Advertisement -

“It’s an interview, it’s pretty extensive,” said Raimondo.

The governor said that since students will likely not remember who they’ve been with, each school will have a case investigator that RIDOH will call and ask about this specific student’s transportation, who they sit with on the bus and in the classroom and the last time they were in school. Raimondo said that in order to keep a lid on contact tracing, stretching chars on buses, at lunch and in every classroom will be vital.

“School this year has to be incredibly structured,” said Raimondo, but emphasized that cases will occur among students and staff, but that the state is prepared to deal with them.

RIDOH Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott said that out of more than 700 child care sites that have operated throughout the summer, there were 45 cases among 25 child care facilities’ children and staff members.

Alexa Gagosz is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Gagosz@PBN.com.