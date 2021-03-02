Raimondo resigns; McKee sworn in as governor

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Gina M. Raimondo was easily confirmed as U.S. secretary of commerce in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday. Hours later she resigned as governor and was succeeded by Daniel J. McKee.

Raimondo will be the 40th secretary of commerce and a member of President Joe Biden’s cabinet. She will replace acting-Commerce Secretary Wynn Coggins, who served as Commerce deputy assistant secretary for administration, before being tapped by Biden to lead the agency on an interim basis.

Raimondo’s confirmation, by a vote of 84-15, had been placed on hold by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, before senators voted on a cloture vote on Monday that set the stage for her confirmation hearing.

Raimondo’s confirmation will now be sent to the White House after being prepared by the Senate executive clerk, and signed by the secretary of the Senate. The White House will then give Raimondo a commission, signed by the president of the United States, and she will be sworn into office.

Raimondo on Tuesday evening submitted a letter of resignation as governor to state officials, just minutes before Daniel J. McKee was sworn in as the state’s 76th governor. He has served as lieutenant governor for six years and will serve out Raimondo’s remaining 22-month term.

In her resignation letter Raimondo said that, “Over the last six years, I had the opportunity to meet Rhode Islanders in every corner of our state. It’s the people of Rhode Island that inspired me and kept me going.

“Through the toughest of times,” she continued, ” through the struggle and tragedy of the past year, the spirit and strength of who we are as Rhode Islanders always shone through.”

She added that, “As we rebuild America and lift up those who have been left behind, the Rhode Islanders I have come to know will always be at the top of my mind.”

McKee will hold a formal inauguration ceremony at the Statehouse on March 7 at 12 p.m.

“I wish Secretary Raimondo all the best as she takes on a significant role in President Biden’s cabinet overseeing the national economic recovery,” Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., said in a statement Tuesday. “As an Ocean State native leading the Department of Oceans and Commerce, Raimondo will be an important partner in protecting our imperiled oceans and growing the Blue Economy. I look forward to working closely with Secretary Raimondo to continue making job-creating investments in Rhode Island.”

Raimondo, a Democrat, served as governor of Rhode Island since assuming office on Jan. 6, 2015. She is known for overhauling the state’s pension plan, while serving as the state’s general treasurer from 2011-2015.

She was the state’s first female governor and the second to serve as general treasurer.

In her role, Raimondo will oversee a department of the federal government that promotes the creation of jobs and economic growth, with a focus on technology and business. Since the department houses the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, an agency that monitors global weather conditions, Raimondo will also handle decisions regarding domestic fisheries, and could be tasked with addressing climate change issues.

Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., said of Raimondo’s confirmation, “I congratulate Secretary Raimondo. She will lead with integrity and play a critical role overseeing a wide array of key initiatives essential to our nation’s future, from helping U.S. manufacturers compete to investing in economic development to managing our ocean resources. She’ll build successful partnerships, bring people together, and help spur smart, sustainable economic growth.”

“[Gov.] McKee has been working hard,” said Reed. “He’s taking on this new assignment at a critical time. I’m committed to doing everything I can to ensure Rhode Island rises to meet the challenges ahead. This week, the U.S. Senate is focused on delivering urgent and overdue pandemic relief, and I’m focused on delivering for the people of Rhode Island.”

(UPDATES throughout to include McKee being sworn in as governor.)

Cassius Shuman is a PBN staff writer. Email him at Shuman@PBN.com.