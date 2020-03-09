Raimondo draws focus on protections for workers amid coronavirus concerns

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Gina M. Raimondo says she will be announcing “emergency regulations” later today on resources and protections available to workers in Rhode Island who may be affected by COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

She aims to reinforce measures “to make sure that service workers and all workers can access paid sick leave, temporary disability insurance, [and] unemployment insurance,” Raimondo told the cable news network MSNBC in an interview earlier today.

In an update released Monday, the R.I. Department of Health reminded workers in the state that most private sector employees are eligible for earned sick leave or leave to care for family members who have been impacted by the coronavirus.

The governor is scheduled to speak about the coronavirus in Rhode Island at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Health officials did not provide an update on the number of pending coronavirus tests or how many Rhode Islanders are now self-quarantining. As of March 7, 12 tests were pending at the state health laboratory, and about 250 were in self-quarantine.

No new cases of COVID-19 have surfaced in the state since a woman in her 60s tested positive on March 6.

The woman is Rhode Island’s third coronavirus case. Two other people, a man in his 40s and a teenage girl, tested positive after returning from a mid-February trip to Italy that was organized by Saint Raphael Academy in Pawtucket.

The woman in her 60s was in direct contact in February with a person in New York who tested positive for COVID-19, RIDOH said. She works at Smithfield Avenue Nursery School in Pawtucket, where health officials have been tracking down those who were in contact with her.

During her television interview today, Raimondo stressed the need for calm, a message that she has repeated since late February when Rhode Island health officials began to announce preparations.

“We have to protect people, we have to be incredibly focused on containment, which is what I am focused on right now, but we shouldn’t be panicking,” Raimondo said. “The risk to the average Rhode Islander at this point is still low, very low, and so what it means is those of us who are on the front lines and those of us who are in Washington, we have to stay level headed but we have to take action.”

People who aren’t able to work due to the coronavirus may be eligible for temporary disability insurance, and those who are not getting paid because their place of work is closed or they are told not to come in due to coronavirus concerns could be eligible for unemployment insurance, according to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training.

DLT has set up a hotline at 401-462-2020 for people with work-related questions pertaining to the coronavirus. The number is staffed on weekdays during business hours. Questions can also be emailed to dlt.covid19@dlt.ri.gov.

Health officials are also working closely with nursing homes in order to prevent the spread of the virus, which experts say seems to be more serious in people older than 60 and in those with underlying health issues.

At the state’s urging, many nursing homes are restricting visitor hours, barring children and people with symptoms of respiratory illnesses from visiting, screening visitors for risk factors and allowing residents to leave for medical appointments only.

Health care sector’s reactions to the coronavirus:

Lifespan Corp., the state’s largest heath care network, announced today that it will not allow visitors in adult units at its hospitals.

Hasbro Children’s Hospital and Bradley Hospital will have modified policies to allow for accompaniment by one parent. Newport Hospital maternity services will allow for a birthing partner only, Lifespan said.

“We have decided after great deliberation to take this step in these highly unusual circumstances to protect our patients and our workforce,” said Dr. Timothy J. Babineau, CEO and president of Lifespan. “We understand this is a great hardship to both patients and families, but we know that older and sicker people are most vulnerable to this novel coronavirus, and after careful evaluation of the evolving risks of transmission, we felt it was the most prudent thing to do.”

Separately, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island has announced that it will cover the cost for COVID-19 testing. The offer applies to commercial members, Medicare Advantage and direct pay members who meet testing guidelines established by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CVS Health Corp. announced today that it will waive home delivery charges for prescription medications in an effort to allow people with health issues to stay home as much as possible.

Aetna, which is owned by CVS Health, has announced that COVID-19 and related telemedicine visits are available with no co-pay. The insurer is also offering 90-day prescriptions for privately insured and Medicare members, and is pursuing the same option for Medicaid members in some cases.

In addition, CVS Caremark is working with all its clients to waive early refill limits on 30-day prescriptions.

Coronavirus’ continued impact on colleges

Roger Williams University informed its campus community via email Monday that 15 individuals and one faculty member who attended the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington, D.C., late last month have been asked to self-quarantine and not return to campus until March 14.

The university’s Emergency Response Team said in the email conference officials notified attendees March 7 that a non-RWU conference attendee has tested positive for coronavirus, and none of the attendees from Roger Williams University are exhibiting symptoms of the virus since the conference ended on Feb. 26. RIDOH has also advised RWU that there is “no concern of exposure” to the campus with the school’s attendees being symptom-free, the email said.

RWU also said after speaking with RIDOH officials, there is “no need” for individuals who have has close contact with the CPAC attendees from the university to quarantine at this time. Additionally, RWU said the school has increased cleaning and sanitizing efforts across the university over the last six weeks.

Over the weekend, both Brown University and the Community College of Rhode Island announced that they are suspending all school-sponsored international travel. Both respective schools said that faculty and students who have recently traveled to China, Iran, Italy, South Korea and Japan are to remain off campus for 14 days before returning. Other local colleges have recently made similar decisions regarding international travel.

CCRI also said there are no current restrictions on domestic travel, but urge everyone to “carefully monitor” updates in areas they plan on traveling to in order to “avoid travel disruptions,” and CCRI is urging all students and staff to adhere to any RIDOH request to self-quarantine “even if they feel well.”

Brown has postponed its 20th Casey Shearer Memorial Lecture that was to feature a visit by former U.S. President Bill Clinton until the fall “due to the rapidly evolving impact” of the coronavirus outbreak, the university announced Monday. The free lecture was originally scheduled to be held March 19.

Brown also announced that, with some exceptions, all in-person Brown events with 100 or more attendees both on campus and off will be postponed, canceled or offered online, however academic courses are excluded from this restriction. Policies regarding athletic events are to be announced later, Brown said. The policy is in effect until April 13.

Events with fewer than 100 attendees are not being restricted, but the university said event organizers should “exercise judgment in planning,” such as possibly booking larger venues so attendees “can spread out”, offer event content “virtually”, eliminate shared food or drink offerings and other alternative suggestions.

The university also canceled all A Day on College Hill admission events for April.

“Our foremost priority remains protecting the health and safety of all members of the Brown community,” Brown President Christina H. Paxon said in a letter to the university community. “At the same time, our hope is to enable students, faculty and staff to continue research, teaching and scholarship to the greatest extent possible.”

