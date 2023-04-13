Raimondo earns spot on Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2023 list

PROVIDENCE – Former R.I. Gov. Gina M. Raimondo has been named to Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2023 list.

Raimondo served as the state’s first woman governor from 2015 until 2021, when she resigned to serve in President Joe Biden’s cabinet as U.S. secretary of commerce.

Since arriving in Washington, D.C., Raimondo has revived U.S. manufacturing and is rebuilding the nation’s technological infrastructure. She was also a key force in the passage of the CHIPS and Science Act, a $280 billion piece of legislation designed to strengthen scientific research and development and computer chip manufacturing in the U.S.

“Gina’s brilliance, skill, and work ethic fueled her meteoric rise, while her family keeps her grounded,” Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., said about Raimondo in his analysis for Time. “She has always been a fierce competitor, unafraid to tackle thorny issues and willing to sacrifice her own political fortunes for the greater good.”

Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2023 list honors men and women who are innovators, titans, leaders, icons and pioneers. The 2023 list includes people such as actress Drew Barrymore, author Judy Blume, political activist Salman Rushdie and billionaire Elon Musk.

Past people named to the list include Albert Einstein, Mahatma Gandhi and Franklin D. Roosevelt.

The full list can be found here.