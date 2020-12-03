Raimondo shuts down rumors regarding potential HHS secretary nomination

PROVIDENCE – After rumors circulated around that Gov. Gina M. Raimondo may be a potential finalist for a cabinet position in Washington D.C., she made it clear on Thursday: “I am not going to be President-Elect [Joe] Biden’s nominee for Health and Human Services secretary.”

During her weekly coronavirus briefing, Raimondo said she remains solely focused on Rhode Island throughout the pandemic. The position of HHS secretary would have put her at the helm of the coronavirus response efforts for the country.

Raimondo was previously interviewed by Biden’s campaign team as a potential running mate. However, Raimondo did not specify if she would consider other positions in Biden’s administration.

She added, “I have nothing else to say on that.”

- Advertisement -

Alexa Gagosz is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Gagosz@PBN.com. You may also follow her on Twitter at @AlexaGagosz.