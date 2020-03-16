Raimondo to apply for SBA loans for small businesses

PROVIDENCE – Low-interest loans to help small businesses hurt by the new coronavirus could be available through the Rhode Island District Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration within a few days.

Gov. Gina M. Raimondo on Monday announced her intent to file an application with the SBA through its Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. Assuming she applies on Monday and the review process goes quickly, the state district office could open up loans in a few days, according to Ryan Brissette, a spokesman for the state district office.

The decision comes after the SBA on Friday announced it would open up its Economic Injury Disaster Loan program to states and territories through a formal request from the governor. Rhode Island will be one of the first to apply, Raimondo said.

Under the terms of the program, businesses with fewer than 500 employees can apply for up to $2 million in a low-interest loan to cover their fixed-income operating costs. Current interest rates are set at 3.75% for for-profit companies and 2.75% for non-profits with a 30-year term, though conditions may change, Brissette said.

- Advertisement -

Eligible businesses include those shut down amid growing concerns over COVID-19, as well as those still open but suffering from loss of revenue – everything from manufacturers with business in China to the sales industry losing business because of conferences being cancelled, Brissette said.

Still, not every business automatically qualifies, though those found ineligible for SBA loans might be able to seek help through the SBA’s Small Business Development Center program, Brissette said.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.