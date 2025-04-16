Raimondo to co-chair Bloomberg New Economy global advisory board

NEW YORK – Bloomberg New Economy on April 10 announced that former R.I. Gov. Gina M. Raimondo will co-chair its new global advisory board.

The former U.S. commerce secretary will join Mario Draghi, who previously served as prime minister of Italy and president of the European Central Bank.

Established in 2018 by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies, the New Economy initiative consists of multinational CEOs, public officials and financiers to foster global collaboration and mobilize capital “for the public good,” according to a news release.

In a statement Raimondo said she was “honored” to lead the board and “foster deeper dialogue among global leaders.”

“As the world navigates this period of geopolitical uncertainty, rapid advancements in technology, and a growing climate crisis, it’s more important than ever to find common ground and build for global prosperity,” she said. “I look forward to convening my fellow board members to discuss how we can strengthen resilience in global commerce and collaborate on long-term solutions to these challenges.”

Bloomberg said Raimondo and Draghi “bring deep knowledge of markets, strong commitment to fostering public-private partnerships, and invaluable experience leading through periods of uncertainty.”

“With so many forces at work reshaping the global economy … the mission of Bloomberg New Economy is more vital than ever, and we’re excited to welcome Gina and Mario to the Advisory Board,” Bloomberg said.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.