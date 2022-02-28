Raimondo to deliver Ogden lecture at Brown University March 15

PROVIDENCE – Former Rhode Island governor and current U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo will return to the Ocean State March 15 at 5 p.m. to deliver the 101st Stephen A. Ogden Jr. Memorial Lecture on International Affairs at Brown University.

Raimondo, who served as the state’s first female governor from 2015 through 2021, will give a presentation titled “Growth, Innovation and Equity: Ensuring American Global Competitiveness in the 21st Century.” Raimondo, Brown said, will share ideas on how the country can continue to compete globally while also creating economies that work for all Americans.

After Raimondo’s presentation, Brown President Christina H. Paxson will moderate a discussion exploring topics such as economic growth and equity in the U.S., COVID-19’s impact on American and global commerce, and Raimondo’s to-date experience on President Joe Biden’s cabinet.

Brown said the in-person event will also be livestreamed. Admission is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Attendees must also comply with the university’s COVID-19 policies on campus, Brown said. Tickets and information can be found on Brown’s website.

