Raimondo wants answers on reduction in vaccine doses

PROVIDENCE (AP) – Rhode Island is one of more than a dozen states told to expect far fewer doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine next week.

Gov. Gina M Raimondo said she hasn’t received an explanation from the federal government for why its dose allocation for next week will be cut from 10,725 to 6,825.

“We are calling on the Trump administration to honor its commitments and provide the full allocation,” Raimondo, a Democrat, said in a statement Thursday evening. “In the meantime, we are continuing to distribute the vaccine as quickly as possible to our frontline healthcare workers.”

Several states say they have been told to expect far fewer doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in its second week of distribution, prompting worries about potential delays in shots for health care workers and long-term care residents.

Senior Trump administration officials on Thursday downplayed the risk of delays, citing a confusion over semantics and changes to the delivery schedule, while Pfizer said its production levels have not changed.

In her statement, Raimondo said the state is reviewing how the change in doses will impact the state’s immunization plan.