Governor wants to use COVID-19 relief funds to transform long-term care

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Gina M. Raimondo announced plans Wednesday to use $25 million of COVID-19 relief funds to address the immediate needs of nursing homes and “transform” how care is delivered to seniors in Rhode Island.

“This COVID crisis has taught us so much about ways we need to improve our nursing home settings. Not just us, but across the country,” said Raimondo.

In the announcement, which came during Raimondo’s briefing Wednesday afternoon, she said the relief fund would be allocated for wage bonuses for workers; relief to support the cost for additional cleaning and personal protective equipment; and additional inspections in order to increase standards of infection control and hold facilities accountable.

Of the six coronavirus-related deaths reported on Wednesday, four of them took place in long-term care facilities, according to Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, R.I. Department of Health director. Cumulatively, she said nearly 720 COVID-19 deaths have been in long-term care facilities and 45 deaths were in assisted living facilities. Overall, deaths due to COVID-19 now total 956 in the state.

- Advertisement -

The governor said she is looking to use the COVID-19 relief funds to help rethink care and establish provisions for single-occupancy rooms, single-room bathrooms and specialty units in order to help infection control.

“It’s not safe to have communal bathrooms,” said Raimondo.

In addition, Raimondo said she wants to strengthen home-based care so more Rhode Islanders will have options for care beyond nursing homes and group settings, in addition to providing job training for people who want to work in home care.

“Many of these direct-care workers are women, women of color, and it’s important that we make these jobs good-paying jobs, with support, with training with the opportunity for people to advance and make a career out of it,” said Raimondo.

The state will also invest to assist families to better understand long-term care options, according to a statement by the governor’s office.

“We have been in response mode, and our facilities and staff are doing their best, but as we continue to fight this virus, we need to reduce our reliance on nursing facilities and expand home-based care options,” Raimondo said in a statement.

Alexa Gagosz is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Gagosz@PBN.com.