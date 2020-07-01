Raimondo worried about COVID-19 spread over holiday weekend

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Gina M. Raimondo said Wednesday that she’s worried about about the spread of COVID-19 on the Fourth of July weekend despite a steady decrease in hospitalizations and new cases in the Ocean State, because many states are experiencing unprecedented spikes in coronavirus cases.

At her Wednesday briefing, Raimondo reminded state residents that phase three of the reopening, which started on Tuesday, limits indoor social gatherings to 25 people and outdoor gatherings to 50 people.

“Let’s show the rest of America how Rhode Island does the Fourth of July,” said Raimondo.

The governor said inspections conducted at ice cream shops, restaurants and cosmetologists last weekend showed a 90% compliance by customers and employees on mask guidelines.

But inspections conducted by the R.I. Department of Business Regulations found nearly 18% of bars did not have adequate social-distancing measures in place. The governor said if she continues to receive reports on poor social distancing at bars, they will be shut down, an action that has been taken in Texas and several counties in California in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

“We’re going to start cranking up enforcement” at bars, which could lead to fines, said Raimondo.

As for Independence Day events, the governor said her office has been in touch with municipalities to make sure they will be safe. The state will be distributing 1,000 masks to each city and town to be handed out at public gatherings on the weekend. Many municipalities have either canceled or scaled down Fourth of July celebrations. Organizers of the annual parade in Bristol have planned a smaller, vehicle-only parade and will still host a fireworks display.

She warned municipalities that outside gatherings for fireworks cannot be larger than 250 people.

“We don’t have a lot of good choices … it is what it is,” Raimondo said.

Because the weekend is expected to bring many beachgoers, the governor said those visiting beaches need to be more cognizant about wearing masks when going to concession stands and bathrooms.

“I don’t want to be Miami,” said Raimondo, referring to that city’s decision to close beaches after seeing spikes in new COVID-19 cases. She added that closing state beaches was “not off the table.”

The governor’s briefing comes as confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 27 on Tuesday, to 16,853, and six more deaths from the virus were reported, the R.I. Department of Health said on Wednesday.

Of the new deaths, one person was in their 40s who had several significant underlying health conditions, two people were in their 60s, one in their 70s, one in their 80s, and one in their 90s, according to R.I. Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott.

“I urge everyone to be responsible this weekend,” said Dr. Alexander-Scott.

Deaths due to COVID-19 now total 956 in the state.

With 1,829 tests conducted on Tuesday, the positive test rate was 1.47%. There have been 244,215 tests administered in the state to date.

People currently hospitalized in Rhode Island because of COVID-19 numbered 69, a decrease of five from the day before. Of those hospitalized, 11 are in intensive care units and 11 are on ventilators.

To date, 1,638 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from Rhode Island hospitals.

The governor will not host a coronavirus briefing on Friday or Monday, but Dr. Alexander-Scott said the state will be “watching the numbers closely.”

Alexa Gagosz is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Gagosz@PBN.com.