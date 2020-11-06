Ramp up R.I. pandemic aid spending where it’s needed most

By
-
IN A RUSH:  Gov. Gina M. Raimondo’s administration has less than two months to disperse $900 million in pandemic-related federal aid. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
IN A RUSH:  Gov. Gina M. Raimondo’s administration has less than two months to disperse $900 million in pandemic-related federal aid. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
It’s usually wise not to quickly spend a windfall, unless there’s a use-it-or-lose-it deadline attached to it. That’s the situation the state finds itself in with approximately $900 million in pandemic-related federal aid that must be spent by Dec. 30. Gov. Gina M. Raimondo’s administration had good intentions in not rushing to dole out $1.25…

Subscriber Only

Subscribe with Providence Business News to keep reading.

Get unlimited access now for $1 for 4 weeks

Subscribe now for $1
Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR