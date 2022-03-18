Ray named diversity director at CCRI

By
-
Andrea Ray
Andrea Ray
ANDREA RAY, a former senior human resources business partner for CVS Health Corp.’s MinuteClinic division, was recently named the Community College of Rhode Island’s new director of diversity, equity and inclusion and organizational development. In her time at CVS, Ray led the company’s diversity efforts, including creating its first diversity leadership team at MinuteClinic, and…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR