Ray named diversity director at CCRI

ANDREA RAY, a former senior human resources business partner for CVS Health Corp.’s MinuteClinic division, was recently named the Community College of Rhode Island’s new director of diversity, equity and inclusion and organizational development. In her time at CVS, Ray led the company’s diversity efforts, including creating its first diversity leadership team at MinuteClinic, and…