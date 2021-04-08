Razing of Duck & Bunny building spurs calls for new requirements on demolitions

PROVIDENCE – The historical building that housed the popular restaurant business Duck & Bunny was demolished last weekend, setting off calls among preservation advocates for a change in how the city treats buildings that are historical but which are not protected by local historic districts.

The building at 312 Wickenden St. had all proper city requirements for the razing. The owners had obtained a demolition permit from the city dated March 15, according to an update from John Goncalves, the city councilman who represents the Fox Point neighborhood.

In his statement, Goncalves said the demolition date was not shared with community members, or him, which is “unfortunately not required by ordinance.”

“We have expressed our disappointment regarding the lack of communication, particularly due to the adverse impact this has had on our constituents, as well as the way this demolition impacts the historic vibrancy and fabric of our neighborhood,” Goncalves wrote.

- Advertisement -

The owners, who have had the property for years, have indicated that they had hoped to rehabilitate the building but it was in such poor shape that it was more cost-effective to demolish, according to his notice.

According to a plan approved by the city Planning and Development Department, the owner intends to build a custom, two-story building with a lounge and two dining rooms on the second floor.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.