RDW Group Adds Mairin Cunnie As Media Strategist

RDW Group, the Providence-based full-service communications firm, today announced the hiring of Mairin Cunnie as Media Strategist. In her role, Cunnie will support the media planning and buying efforts for several of RDW’s clients.

Prior to joining RDW Group, Cunnie spent nearly three years as a media buyer/coordinator at MMSI Marketing and Media Services in Warwick, R.I., where she managed paid media buys for several clients across multiple sectors. In particular, Cunnie developed an expertise in direct response television, a critical component in lead generation marketing.