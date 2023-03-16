RDW Group moves into CIC building after sale of Smith Hill property

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island marketing agency RDW Group recently leased offices in the CIC Providence building at 225 Dyer St. in the Innovation District in downtown Providence, the company recently announced.

The move to leased office space inside the CIC building comes after RDW Group sold its former home in Providence, a 26,000-square-foot brick office building at 125 Holden St. on Smith Hill close to the Statehouse.

The Holden Street property was purchased by Paolino Properties LP for $3.1 million earlier this year.

RDW Group called the new space in the CIC building “more flexible” than its former Holden Street offices.

“The move to CIC is enabled by new workplace technology but is also a direct result of how we’ve evolved as an agency,” said Phil Loscoe, RDW Group’s managing partner. “Our teams are increasingly more collaborative, and our clients are thinking more innovatively, as well. We’re hopeful that our new space enables us to take collaboration to the next level.”

RDW Group also has an office at 141 Tremont St. in Boston.

The marketing firm has been in business since 1986, and currently employs 35 people in Providence, with 60 additional employees working throughout the region, the company said.

“Among the things that attracted RDW to the Dyer Street space was the vibrant and diverse community of innovators, access to amenities within the CIC and nearby neighborhoods, and the potential for expansion,” the company said in a statement announcing the move. “Given RDW’s extensive client list in higher education, healthcare, energy, and public health, the agency was also drawn to the strong presence of those sectors in the Innovation District.”

RDW Group’s second floor space at the CIC building is devoted exclusively to the company, spanning approximately 1,000 square feet. The RDW Group is also making use of an additional 30,000 square feet of private meeting space, collaboration areas and production studio space that CIC makes available to tenants of the building.

“Our industry, like many others, has undergone a workplace metamorphosis over the last several years,” Loscoe said. “We’d given consideration to relocating for some time, but with the flexible work arrangements and the digital-centric capabilities we’ve come to embrace, we felt now was the right time for our team.”

Loscoe said company employees are “already feeling a renewed sense of inspiration” and connectedness with each other and the community in the new CIC building offices.

“It’s a very exciting, dynamic time for our agency and we’re thrilled to be part of such a growth-oriented, vibrant part of Providence,” Loscoe said.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.